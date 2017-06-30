Mantra Epping Hotel Melbourne Announced for 2019
Located right near Melbourne's new wholesale fruit, vegetable and cut flower market and The Northern Hospital, construction is due to start in the latter part of 2017 with opening scheduled for mid-2019. One of Greater Melbourne's fastest growing areas will benefit from a $70 million hotel development that will service the rapid increase of activity in Melbourne's booming northern suburbs.
