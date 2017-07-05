Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,804 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited
Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the casino operator's stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period.
