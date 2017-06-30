Jodie W. McLean

Extended Stay America, Inc. today announced that Jodie W. McLean has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Ms. McLean is Chief Executive Officer of EDENS, a private commercial real estate company that develops, owns, and operates retail community shopping centers in primary markets across the country.

Chicago, IL

