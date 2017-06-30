Jodie W. McLean
Extended Stay America, Inc. today announced that Jodie W. McLean has been appointed to its Board of Directors as an independent director. Ms. McLean is Chief Executive Officer of EDENS, a private commercial real estate company that develops, owns, and operates retail community shopping centers in primary markets across the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1500 rooms of furniture from WALDORF ASTORIA fo...
|14 hr
|Joe best
|1
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC