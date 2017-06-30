Jan LaPointe Named Vice President of ...

Jan LaPointe Named Vice President of Strategic Sales Planning North America for AMResorts

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

This newly created position will support AMResort's growth efforts as the company moves towards its goal to reach 100 resorts by 2020 in nearly 30 destinations. AMResorts announced today that Jan LaPointe has been promoted to Vice President of Strategic Sales Planning North America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1500 rooms of furniture from WALDORF ASTORIA fo... Tue Joe best 1
News New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,898 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC