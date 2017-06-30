Jan LaPointe Named Vice President of Strategic Sales Planning North America for AMResorts
This newly created position will support AMResort's growth efforts as the company moves towards its goal to reach 100 resorts by 2020 in nearly 30 destinations. AMResorts announced today that Jan LaPointe has been promoted to Vice President of Strategic Sales Planning North America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1500 rooms of furniture from WALDORF ASTORIA fo...
|Tue
|Joe best
|1
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC