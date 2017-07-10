Iconic Sheraton Cairo reopens after extensive renovation
A highly anticipated reopening, the hotel emerges after extensive renovation to reveal a distinct and vibrant aesthetic with modern interiors, refreshed public spaces and innovative and revitalized dining concepts. Perched on the West Bank of the River Nile, it enjoys a prime location, in the heart of the city, just steps away from the Egyptian Museum, Cairo Opera House and the iconic 70 story Cairo Tower.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC