Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:...

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

According to Zacks, "Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. offers hospitality service. The company is engaged in the ownership, leasing, management, development and franchising of hotels, resorts and timeshare properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1500 rooms of furniture from WALDORF ASTORIA fo... 7 hr Joe best 1
News New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,946 • Total comments across all topics: 282,246,647

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC