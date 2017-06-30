HFTP and OpenTravel Announce Partnership for Industry Initiatives
The agreement comes as HFTP closes its largest attended HITEC in Toronto this week. Both HFTP and OpenTravel will join together to conduct research on the international impact of standards on global travel, as well as other initiatives.
