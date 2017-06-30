Heather Steenge-Hart
The St. Regis Aspen Resort is proud to announce Heather Steenge-Hart has received the prestigious award of "General Manager of the Year" by Marriott International, Inc. for the Americas, covering the Eastern Region, Western Region, Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. Prior to being appointed the General Manager of The St. Regis Aspen Resort in 2012, Steenge-Hart served as General Manager of W Hotels of Chicago.
