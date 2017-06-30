Heather Steenge-Hart

Heather Steenge-Hart

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

The St. Regis Aspen Resort is proud to announce Heather Steenge-Hart has received the prestigious award of "General Manager of the Year" by Marriott International, Inc. for the Americas, covering the Eastern Region, Western Region, Caribbean, Latin America, and Canada. Prior to being appointed the General Manager of The St. Regis Aspen Resort in 2012, Steenge-Hart served as General Manager of W Hotels of Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Jun 27 AmPieJam UncleSam 2
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,090 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC