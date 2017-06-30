Dubai's Jumeirah Group Appoints Interim CEO as Chief Steps Down

Stefan Leser, the CEO of Dubai hotel group Jumeirah, has left the company after less than a year and a half in charge. His departure was first confirmed via Jumeirah's executive team website which states that Marc Dardenne, who was appointed as group chief operating officer in September, took the position of interim CEO in May. "Since joining the Group in early 2016, Stefan was responsible for overseeing the delivery of the group's performance and strategic vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.