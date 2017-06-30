Dawn McGowan Named Vice President of ...

Dawn McGowan Named Vice President of Channel Sales and Market Sales for WoodSpring Hotels

In her new role, McGowan will be responsible for planning, developing and growing business-to-business, third-party customer partnerships and leading the brand's regional directors of field sales to increase profitable hotel revenue. WoodSpring Hotels today announced that it has promoted Dawn McGowan to vice president of channel sales and market sales.

