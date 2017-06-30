Curtiss Hotel in Buffalo, New York Joins Ascend Collection
This 68-room upper upscale boutique hotel is located in the heart of downtown Buffalo and features seven styles of unique guest rooms. The Ascend Hotel Collection from Choice Hotels International, Inc. welcomes the Curtiss Hotel in Buffalo, New York, to its global portfolio of distinctive independent hotels and resorts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel News Resource.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1500 rooms of furniture from WALDORF ASTORIA fo...
|1 hr
|Joe best
|1
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC