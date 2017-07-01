Critical Review: Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts and FelCor Lodging Trust are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitabiliy, valuation and earnings. This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Host Hotels & Resorts and FelCor Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.