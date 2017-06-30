Bakulesh "Buggsi" Patel

The IHG Owners Association, which represents InterContinental Hotels GroupA franchise hotel owners worldwide, recently awarded Mr. Bakulesh "Buggsi" Patel, President and CEO of Portland, Oregon-based BHG Hotels with its prestigious Kemmons Wilson Service Award. IHG Owners Association 2017 Chair Allen Fusco presented Buggsi with this esteemed honor during the IHG Americas Conference held in Las Vegas on June 19. Created in honor of the late hospitality pioneer and Holiday InnA founder, the Kemmons Wilson Award is bestowed upon an individual who has significantly contributed to the Association for the betterment of the entire IHG system.

Chicago, IL

