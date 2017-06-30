Adonara Hotel Group Announces the Groundbreaking for Arnava Hotel & Residence, Batu
The groundbreaking ceremony for Arnava Hotel & Residence, Batu was held on the 20th May 2017, launching the development of this mixed-use property. Ideally situated for easy access to all of Batu City's attractions and less than 20 kilometers northwest of Malang, Arnava Hotel & Residence, Batu, will be developed over 7,000 m2 at an investment cost of approximately IDR 150 billion.
