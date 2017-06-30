AC Hotel Bella Sky Copenhagen, Denmar...

AC Hotel Bella Sky Copenhagen, Denmark Sold

14 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

JLL has worked with Sadolin & Albaek to advise Danish private equity firm Solstra Investments A/S on the sale of the AC Hotel Bella Sky Copenhagen, the largest hotel in Denmark, to Norwegian investor Wenaasgruppen.

