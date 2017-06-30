A Summer Amongst the Stars in the Cit...

A Summer Amongst the Stars in the City That Never Sleeps at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza

As Cairo skies light up with the summer's golden sun rays, so do evenings at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, announcing the beginning of the long-awaited summer parties with superstars Rabeh Sakr and Mohamed Abdou. At around a 4-hour flight from your destination, fascination begins at the 'City that Never Sleeps' from the moment you step into Cairo; with up to 30% saving on room rates at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, where you can enjoy Cairo nights with breathtaking Nile views, glittering city lights and luxurious Four Seasons hospitality.

