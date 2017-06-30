A Summer Amongst the Stars in the City That Never Sleeps at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza
As Cairo skies light up with the summer's golden sun rays, so do evenings at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, announcing the beginning of the long-awaited summer parties with superstars Rabeh Sakr and Mohamed Abdou. At around a 4-hour flight from your destination, fascination begins at the 'City that Never Sleeps' from the moment you step into Cairo; with up to 30% saving on room rates at Four Seasons Hotel Cairo at Nile Plaza, where you can enjoy Cairo nights with breathtaking Nile views, glittering city lights and luxurious Four Seasons hospitality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Jun 27
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC