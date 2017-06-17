Why Marriott International, Inc. Shar...

Why Marriott International, Inc. Shares Rose 14% in May

15 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

Shares responded positively to Marriott's first-quarter 2017 earnings on May 8, and they trended up steadily through the rest of the month. Both North American and worldwide revenue per available room rose 3.1% during the first quarter on a systemwide, comparable basis.

Chicago, IL

