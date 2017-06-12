Which Colour Will Get You 'in the Moo...

Which Colour Will Get You 'in the Mood for Summer With Four Seasons'?

What is your most vivid memory from your last trip? Maybe you remember three shades of blue becoming one on the surface of the sea offering breathtaking views of the horizon? Or the magical moment of awe you experienced in the embrace of those snow-covered mountains radiating the purest shade of white? Or that indescribable moment of complete harmony with nature in the luscious green countryside? No matter what the experience, every journey we take leaves us with lasting memories inspired by the many colours of the destinations we travel to - from the colours of a city's natural wonders to the many riveting shades of the cultures and lifestyles of the people who inhabit them.

