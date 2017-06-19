What 3 Brands Does Marriott International Plan to Grow?
Marriott International , the world's largest hotel company, recently announced plans to expand three of its hotel brands during the 39th Annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Conference in New York City. In the wake of acquiring Starwood Hotels and Resorts in 2016, Marriott now possess more than 240 independent hotels across three separate brands- The Luxury Collection , Tribute Portfolio , and Autograph Collection Hotels .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC