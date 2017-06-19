What 3 Brands Does Marriott International Plan to Grow?

Marriott International , the world's largest hotel company, recently announced plans to expand three of its hotel brands during the 39th Annual NYU International Hospitality Investment Conference in New York City. In the wake of acquiring Starwood Hotels and Resorts in 2016, Marriott now possess more than 240 independent hotels across three separate brands- The Luxury Collection , Tribute Portfolio , and Autograph Collection Hotels .

