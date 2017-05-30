Westin Hotels & Resorts Salutes the Early Rising Running Community

Beginning on Global Running Day through the month of June, Westin will add reflective accessories to the brand's Gear Lending program in response to a growing global demand among travelers, who are sweating before sunrise. Bethesda, MD., June 1, 2017 - In celebration of Global Running Day, Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc. , today announced an addition to the brand's game-changing Gear Lending program, which offers guests access to New BalanceA shoes and workout apparel during their stay for only $5.00 USD or the local currency equivalent.

