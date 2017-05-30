Westin Hotels & Resorts Salutes the Early Rising Running Community
Beginning on Global Running Day through the month of June, Westin will add reflective accessories to the brand's Gear Lending program in response to a growing global demand among travelers, who are sweating before sunrise. Bethesda, MD., June 1, 2017 - In celebration of Global Running Day, Westin Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc. , today announced an addition to the brand's game-changing Gear Lending program, which offers guests access to New BalanceA shoes and workout apparel during their stay for only $5.00 USD or the local currency equivalent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC