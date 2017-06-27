Wellington Management Group LLP Has $21.09 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International
Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 769,816 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,164 shares during the period.
