Wauwatosa's Scott Pate wins Ben Marcus Humanitarian award Humanitarian Award given to Tosa man Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://www.wauwatosanow.com/story/news/2017/06/30/wauwatosas-scott-pate-wins-ben-marcus-humanitarian-award/443133001/ Wauwatosa resident Scott Pate has been honored as one of three recipients of The Marcus Corporation's 2016 Ben Marcus Humanitarian of the Year Award. To recognize his commitment to the community, The Marcus Corporation donated $1,000 to the charity of Pate's choice, the music program at Lincoln Elementary School in Wauwatosa.

