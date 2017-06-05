W Hotels Worldwide Unveils Latest W Sound Suite at W Hollywood

Brand's Third Recording Studio and Writers Room Launches at W Hollywood, Following Previous Launches at W Bali and W Seattle W Hotels Worldwide, part of Marriott International , in partnership with Coca-Cola, has unveiled the latest W Sound Suite at W Hollywood. The private music studio and writers room offers hotel guests and musicians alike the opportunity to experience recording like a pro in the heart of global music capital, Los Angeles.

