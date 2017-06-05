W Aspen and The Sky Residences at W Aspen Breaks Ground
Northridge Capital, LLC, owner of the Sky Hotel in Aspen, Colorado, in partnership with local developer Sarpa Development, announced that it closed last month on construction financing for its redevelopment of the property, prominently located at the base of Aspen Mountain in the heart of town, obtained construction permits from the City of Aspen, and broke ground on the project on Friday, May 26. Northridge selected Marriott International's W Hotels as operator for the new hotel and residences
