Travel Simplified: Hilton Garden Inn Welcomes Travelers to New Hotels ...
The latest round of hotel openings from Hilton Garden Inn , the award-winning, upscale brand from Hilton , shines a spotlight on the array of amenities travelers can expect to find under one roof, giving them more time to focus on how to get the most out of their destination. No matter where they are, guests can jumpstart their day at Hilton Garden Inn with convenient in-room amenities like a KeurigA coffeemaker, or enjoy a quick workout at the 24-hour fitness center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC