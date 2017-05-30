The Westin Milwaukee Hotel Opens
Situated in the heart of downtown Milwaukee and steps away from the waterfront at the end of Michigan Street, The Westin Milwaukee features 220 guestrooms and suites - almost half boasting unparalleled views of Lake Michigan. Westin Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of The Westin Milwaukee, the brand's debut in Wisconsin.
