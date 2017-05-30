Tanzania: Global Hotel Chains Venture...

Tanzania: Global Hotel Chains Venture Into Zanzibar

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Global hotel chain Marriott International has announced that it will open a hotel in Zanzibar to tap into the isle's tourism business. The planned $330 million hotel will be part of the Amber Resort complex, and the largest accommodation facility occupying 1,750 hectares of Indian Ocean coastline in the northeast of the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,462,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC