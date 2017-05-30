Tanzania: Global Hotel Chains Venture Into Zanzibar
Global hotel chain Marriott International has announced that it will open a hotel in Zanzibar to tap into the isle's tourism business. The planned $330 million hotel will be part of the Amber Resort complex, and the largest accommodation facility occupying 1,750 hectares of Indian Ocean coastline in the northeast of the island.
