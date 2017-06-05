Summit Hotel Properties to Acquire 5 ...

Summit Hotel Properties to Acquire 5 Hotel Portfolio from Xenia Hotels For $163 Million

3 hrs ago Read more: Hotel News Resource

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. and Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. today announced that the companies have executed a definitive agreement for an affiliate of Summit to acquire an 812-guestroom, five-hotel portfolio from Xenia for a total purchase price of $163 million, or approximately $201,000 per key. The portfolio includes the 203-guestroom Courtyard Fort Worth Downtown/Blackstone, the 123-guestroom Courtyard Kansas City Country Club Plaza, the 182-guestroom Courtyard Pittsburgh Downtown, the 116-guestroom Hampton Inn & Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor, and the 188-guestroom Residence Inn Baltimore Downtown/Inner Harbor.

