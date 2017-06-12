Stratosphere and Aquarius Hotels in Las Vegas Join Best Western
Best Western Hotels & Resorts today announced that the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel and Tower and the Aquarius Casino Resort - each owned by American Casino and Entertainment Properties - will join Best Western's soft brand, BW Premier Collection. Best Western Hotels & Resorts today announced that the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel and Tower and the Aquarius Casino Resort each owned by American Casino and Entertainment Properties will join Best Western's soft brand, BW Premier Collection launched in 2015.
