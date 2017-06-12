Stratosphere and Aquarius Hotels in L...

Stratosphere and Aquarius Hotels in Las Vegas Join Best Western

Best Western Hotels & Resorts today announced that the Stratosphere Casino, Hotel and Tower and the Aquarius Casino Resort - each owned by American Casino and Entertainment Properties - will join Best Western's soft brand, BW Premier Collection launched in 2015.

