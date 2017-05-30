Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) - One ...

Starwood Preferred Guest (SPG) - One of Marriott International's...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

Starwood Preferred Guest - One of Marriott International's Loyalty Programs - Further Elevates The Member Experience Through Mobile Check-In Beginning today, Starwood Preferred GuestA , an award-winning loyalty program that is part of Marriott International, Inc. , is launching SPG Mobile Check-In for members at 22 hotels in the United States. More hotels will begin offering this feature exclusively on the SPG Mobile app with the global rollout completed by the end of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hotels Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn Feb '17 clay49 1
News Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10) Oct '16 Local 8
News Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16) Sep '16 UNESCO eh 1
News Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Russell 1
nice hotels deals (Aug '16) Aug '16 dealsking 2
News Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16) May '16 EMPIRE PROJECTS INC 1
See all Hotels Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hotels Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC