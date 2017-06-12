Springhill Suites Opens at Navarre Be...

Springhill Suites Opens at Navarre Beach, Florida

Marriott International announced today that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Navarre, Florida is scheduled to open this Thursday, June 15, 2017. The 161-suite hotel, located at 8375 Gulf Boulevard, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by TTN, Inc. and managed by Hotel Equities of Atlanta, Georgia.

Chicago, IL

