Springhill Suites Opens at Navarre Beach, Florida
Marriott International announced today that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Navarre, Florida is scheduled to open this Thursday, June 15, 2017. The 161-suite hotel, located at 8375 Gulf Boulevard, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by TTN, Inc. and managed by Hotel Equities of Atlanta, Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC