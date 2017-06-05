SpringHill Suites by Marriott Opens in South Jordan, UT
Marriott International announced today that the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in South Jordan, Utah opened today. The 111-suite hotel, located at 11280 South River Heights Drive, will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by District Hotel Partners, LLC and managed by Sequoia Hospitality, LLC of Sandy, Utah.
