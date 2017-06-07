Short Interest in Marriott International Inc (MAR) Declines By 9.7%
Marriott International Inc was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,054,764 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the April 28th total of 12,246,802 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,858,280 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC