Sheraton Hotel in Bucharest sees EUR 10 mln turnover in 2016

The Sheraton Hotel in Bucharest, part of the Starwood Hotels & Resorts hotel chain, which was acquired in 2016 by Marriott International, recorded a turnover of EUR 10 million last year. More than half of the total amount came from accommodation, 30% from food and beverage, and 15% from rents, reports local News.ro .

