Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.80 per share of common stock payable on July 14, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 19, 2017. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets.

