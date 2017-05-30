Riu Purchases the 'Edificio Espana' Building in Madrid
The hotel chain has reached an agreement with the Baraka Group to buy 100% of the building where it will open its first urban hotel in Spain The RIU hotel chain has reached an agreement with the Baraka Group to purchase the 'Edificio Espaa' outright and subsequently carry out the necessary refurbishments to turn it into the first Riu Plaza urban hotel in Spain. After purchasing the building from Wanda, the Baraka Group has sold the property on to RIU Hotels & Resorts.
