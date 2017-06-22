Peninsula Town Center plans to bring ...

Peninsula Town Center plans to bring Element hotel to former Macy's site

Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

Peninsula Town Center is looking to bring a modern, higher-end extended-stay hotel brand called Element to the former Macy's site, according to city documents. Element Hotels is a Westin Hotels-inspired brand owned by Marriott International Inc. and is on par with Marriott brands including Aloft Hotels, SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn, according to the Marriott Development website.

