Peninsula Town Center plans to bring Element hotel to former Macy's site
Peninsula Town Center is looking to bring a modern, higher-end extended-stay hotel brand called Element to the former Macy's site, according to city documents. Element Hotels is a Westin Hotels-inspired brand owned by Marriott International Inc. and is on par with Marriott brands including Aloft Hotels, SpringHill Suites and Residence Inn, according to the Marriott Development website.
