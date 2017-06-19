Nikki Berry

Read more: Hospitality Net

The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami announces the appointment of Nikki Berry as Hotel Manager for the 18-story luxury resort. A passionate leader with more than a decade of knowledge and expertise in luxury hotels, Nikki will oversee all facets of the resort, including hotel operations, property amenities and guest services.

