Nikki Berry
The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, Miami announces the appointment of Nikki Berry as Hotel Manager for the 18-story luxury resort. A passionate leader with more than a decade of knowledge and expertise in luxury hotels, Nikki will oversee all facets of the resort, including hotel operations, property amenities and guest services.
