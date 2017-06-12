Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New P...

Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,365 shares of the casino operator's stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Chicago, IL

