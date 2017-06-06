Naperville hotel guest sexually assau...

Naperville hotel guest sexually assaulted maid, officials say

A man accused of sexually attacking a Naperville hotel housekeeper has been charged with felony criminal sexual abuse, authorities said. Nien Siu, 26, of Indianapolis, was staying at Extended Stay America, 1827 Centre Point Drive, according to a news release from DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall.

