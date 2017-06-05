Milwaukee Urban League to Host Annual Black & White Ball
The theme is "Changing of the Guard: Be the Change" as the organization welcomes new President and CEO, Dr. Eve M. Hall. The League's Annual Ball has become one of the most prestigious events recognizing education and youth, economic empowerment and equity and inclusion in the Greater Milwaukee area.
