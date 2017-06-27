Mike Swasey Named Senior Vice Preside...

Mike Swasey Named Senior Vice President for Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a nationally recognized hotel owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation , today announced the promotion of Mike Swasey to senior vice president of operations. Joe Sebestyen has been named area vice president of operations and Linda Price Topp has been promoted to vice president of sales.

