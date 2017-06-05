MGM to talk casino jobs at BCC in Taunton
TAUNTON - MGM Resorts International will visiting the BCC Taunton, 2 Galleria Mall Drive, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday to host a free information session. Wanda Gispert, vice president of talent and workforce development for MGM, will cover the 3,000 jobs available at the new MGM Springfield Casino set to open in Summer 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|UNESCO eh
|1
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|New Program to Reduce Construction Costs in 2009 (May '16)
|May '16
|EMPIRE PROJECTS INC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC