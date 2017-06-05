MGM to talk casino jobs at BCC in Taunton

TAUNTON - MGM Resorts International will visiting the BCC Taunton, 2 Galleria Mall Drive, from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday to host a free information session. Wanda Gispert, vice president of talent and workforce development for MGM, will cover the 3,000 jobs available at the new MGM Springfield Casino set to open in Summer 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.