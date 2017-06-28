MGM Resorts International (MGM) Cut t...

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Cut to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "MGM Resorts' shares underperformed the Zacks classified Gaming industry year to date. A tough operating environment in Macau weighed on MGM Resorts' revenues since Jun 2014 to the most part of 2016.

Chicago, IL

