MGM Resorts International (MGM) Cut to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "MGM Resorts' shares underperformed the Zacks classified Gaming industry year to date. A tough operating environment in Macau weighed on MGM Resorts' revenues since Jun 2014 to the most part of 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hotels Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Horizon to build Bridgewater (Feb '15)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Hotel Indigo opens in Krakow as Poland sees 60%... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|2
|Comparable Hotels to Hampton Inn
|Feb '17
|clay49
|1
|Vegas a sure bet for family vacations (May '10)
|Oct '16
|Local
|8
|Wyndham Worldwide Celebrates 10 Year Anniversar... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Russell
|1
|nice hotels deals (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|dealsking
|2
|Utilities Suffer Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hotels Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC