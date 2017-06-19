MGM Resorts International Earns 4 Gre...

MGM Resorts International Earns 4 Green Globes Certifications for 26 Properties

The Green Building Initiative is pleased to announce that MGM Resorts International has earned Four Green Globes certifications for 26 retrofit building projects at various MGM Resorts' Las Vegas properties. More than 45 million square feet of hotels, casinos, convention centers and resort campus spaces were retrofit to save energy and water, improve the indoor environment for guests and staff, reduce emissions and resource waste, and employ environmental management methods.

