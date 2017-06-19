Mary Beth Scow stepping down from spo...

Mary Beth Scow stepping down from spot on County Commission

The Las Vegas Sun

Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow speaks during the grand opening of MGM Resorts International's T-Mobile Arena Wednesday, April 6, 2016. Mary Beth Scow, District G representative on the Clark County Commission, is resigning by the end of the month to spend more time with her family.

Chicago, IL

