Marriott reaches new heights with first opening in Nepal.
Fairfield by Marriott announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Kathmandu, which marks Marriott International's entry into Nepal and further expands the company's footprint in South Asia. "We are very proud to debut in the kingdom of Nepal and introduce the Fairfield by Marriott brand as Marriott International's first hotel in the country," says Mike Fulkerson, Vice President, Brand & Marketing Asia Pacific, Marriott International.
