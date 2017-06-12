Marriott International (MAR) Receives...

Marriott International (MAR) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

9 hrs ago Read more: The Breeze

Media coverage about Marriott International has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources.

