Marriott International Celebrates Iftar With Cab Drivers Across Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Launched in 2010, the 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative has turned into an annual tradition for many cab drivers throughout the region. As part of its ongoing commitment to the Holy Month of Ramadan, Marriott International celebrated the eighth annual 'Iftar for Cabs' initiative at more than 70 participating Marriott hotels in the Middle East, including 23 in Saudi Arabia.
