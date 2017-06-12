Marriott CEO Sorenson Wants Trump to Improve Relations With Cuba
Marriott Int'l CEO Arne Sorenson is urging President Trump to improve the relations between the U.S. and Cuba in a post-Castro world and says tourism is a strategic part of that effort, Reuters reports. The CEO's comments came as Trump is expected on Friday to announce new policy relating to Cuba.
