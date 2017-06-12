Marriott CEO Sorenson Wants Trump to ...

Marriott CEO Sorenson Wants Trump to Improve Relations With Cuba

Marriott Int'l CEO Arne Sorenson is urging President Trump to improve the relations between the U.S. and Cuba in a post-Castro world and says tourism is a strategic part of that effort, Reuters reports. The CEO's comments came as Trump is expected on Friday to announce new policy relating to Cuba.

